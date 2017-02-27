Feb 27 Novae Group Plc -
* Statement in response to the lord chancellor's review of
the discount rate for personal injury claims
* This change will have an impact on results of company for
FY 2016 primarily as a result of its exposure to motor
reinsurance business
* Board will also be considering impact of this announcement
when assessing appropriateness of a final dividend
* Given non-recurring nature of this charge company expects
no significant impact on profitability of ongoing business
* Given company's strong reserving position, it holds
sufficient reserve margin to absorb this impact
* Has decided to defer its preliminary results announcement
to 9 March 2017 to allow orderly update of audited results
* Expect effect of rate change will be met in part through
release of reserve margin and in part through a reduction in
profits for 2016
