FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Novae says written premiums up 13.8 pct in Q1 at constant currency
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 10, 2017 / 6:43 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Novae says written premiums up 13.8 pct in Q1 at constant currency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Novae Group Plc:

* Trading update for period ended 31 march 2017

* GWP of 354.9 mln stg (Q1 2016: 282.8 mln stg); 13.8 pct growth at constant rates of exchange during period

* Q1 rates on renewal business down 2 pct across whole account

* Q1 claims performance across core lines was broadly in line with expectations

* Unlikely that group will achieve a combined ratio below 100 pct for financial year

* Q1 investment return: 0.7 pct (Q1 2016: 1.2 pct), ahead of target return

* Investment return for first three months of 2017 was 10.3 mln stg on average assets of 1,472.5 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.