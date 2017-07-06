BRIEF-Richelieu Hardware Q2 sales rose 11.9 pct to C$243.3 mln
Has capital resources to fulfill ongoing commitments, obligations, to assume funding requirements between now and end of 2017
July 6 Novae Group
* Top shareholder neptune's mark martin and holly cassell say fair offer for novae would be at least 5 or 6 percent higher than axis capital's offer
* Top shareholder neptune's mark martin says of axis offer "the buyer has approached at a period of short-term weakness in the share price"
Top shareholder neptune's mark martin says "i wonder whether there may be other outfits, in private equity or other corporate entities, who may be looking at the company"
* Yokogawa Electric's group operating profit probably jumped 18% on year to around 6 billion yen in the April-June quarter - Nikkei