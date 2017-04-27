FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Novan presents safety data for SB204 program
#Market News
April 27, 2017 / 1:25 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Novan presents safety data for SB204 program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Novan Inc

* Novan presents safety data for SB204 program

* Novan inc- in general, all doses of SB204 were well tolerated and not associated with any significant safety issues in these trials

* Novan inc - expects to report additional safety data from long-term safety trial, NI-AC303 in Q3 of this year

* Novan inc- NDA submission targeted in Q1 of 2018 for sb204

* Novan inc- intends to pursue a pre-submission meeting with fda to discuss entirety of SB204 development program in q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

