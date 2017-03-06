FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Novan provides update on SB204 development program
#Market News
March 6, 2017 / 11:19 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Novan provides update on SB204 development program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Novan Inc

* Novan provides update on SB204 development program

* Novan Inc - Intends to proceed with SB204 development program

* Novan Inc- Meeting could lead to a new drug application, or NDA, submission targeted in Q1 of 2018

* Novan Inc - Continues to believe that company's cash on hand is sufficient to fund operations at least through end of 2017

* Novan - Intends to pursue pre-submission meeting with FDA, to discuss entirety of SB204 development program in Q3 of 2017

* Novan Inc - Anticipates that additional funding will be required to support SB204 through FDA process, as well as to fund operations beyond 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

