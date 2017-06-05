FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 5, 2017 / 12:43 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Novan says non-executive director Kelly Martin will assume role of CEO on interim basis

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Novan Inc

* Novan announces leadership adjustments and business update

* Novan - nate stasko, current ceo, will now focus "his efforts and considerable scientific talent as "president & chief scientific officer" of novan"

* Bob ingram, current chairman of company's board of directors, will now serve as non-employee executive chairman of board

* Kelly martin, currently a non-executive director, will assume role of chief executive officer of novan on an interim basis

* Kent geer will become lead independent director of company and continue in his role as chairman of audit committee

* Continues to believe that company's cash on hand is sufficient to fund operations at least through end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

