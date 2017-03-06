BRIEF-Novanta Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.35

March 6 (Reuters) - Novanta Inc:
* Novanta announces financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.35
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.22
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue about $100 million to $102 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $430 million to $435 million
* Q4 revenue rose 10 percent to $99 million
* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.22 to $0.25
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.20 to $1.25