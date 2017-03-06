FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Novanta Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.35
March 6, 2017 / 1:56 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Novanta Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.35

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Novanta Inc:

* Novanta announces financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.35

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.22

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue about $100 million to $102 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $430 million to $435 million

* Q4 revenue rose 10 percent to $99 million

* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.22 to $0.25

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.20 to $1.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

