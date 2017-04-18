FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2017 / 5:20 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Novartis' Cart-T Therapy CTl019 gets FDA breakthrough therapy designation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Novartis Ag

* Novartis car-t cell therapy ctl019 receives FDA breakthrough therapy designation for treatment of adult patients with r/r DLBCL

* Designation prioritizes investigational CTL019 (tisagenlecleucel) as a potential treatment for adult patients with relapsed/refractory (r/r) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)

* R/r DLBCL, an aggressive cancer with limited options, is the second indication for CTL019 to receive Breakthrough Therapy designation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)

