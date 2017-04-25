FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Novartis CEO says takeover prices have risen, focusing on early-stage targets
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 5:57 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Novartis CEO says takeover prices have risen, focusing on early-stage targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Novartis Ag

* CEO Joe Jimenez says thinks with Cosentyx "we can hold our own" against lilly drug taltz

* Says price of potential acquisitions has increased, prompting company to "go upstream" for early stage drug acquisitions

* Jimenez says Entresto on track for the objectives for the year, expects growth quarter-by-quarter

* Jimenez says timing of Novartis's involvement in Turkey campaign was unfortunate, but principle of supporting patients around the world remains, declined to comment on plans for campaign Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.