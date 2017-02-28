BRIEF-Valhi Q4 EPS $0.03
* Valhi Inc says chemicals segment's net sales of $333.7 million in q4 of 2016 were $46.7 million, or 16%, higher than in q4 of 2015
Feb 28 Novartis Ag
* Chairman Joerg Reinhardt told shareholders at the Swiss drugmaker's annual general meeting that he sees Google lens project as "high risk project"
* He does not expect "path breaking" success for Google project within 3-4 years
* Chairman says no decision yet on Alcon future, but remains confident in improving performance this year at eye-care division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.