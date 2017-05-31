FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Novartis says BAF312 filing planned for H1 2018 in relapsing MS
#Market News
May 31, 2017 / 7:10 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Novartis says BAF312 filing planned for H1 2018 in relapsing MS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Novartis Ag

* Says 2017 u.s. Launch of ms drug glatopa 40 mg still possible, but unlikely after facility problems

* Says on track to launch five major biosimilars between now and 2020

* Says has 40 potential filings in us and eu 2017-2020

* Says cantos study of acz885 drug for cardiovascular disease has reached the defined number of events, on track for mid-2017 readout

* Says baf312 filing planned in us h1 2018 in relapsing ms, labeling of population studied a review issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)

