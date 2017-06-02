FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Novartis says Kisqali data reinforce use in breast cancer
#Healthcare
June 2, 2017 / 5:35 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Novartis says Kisqali data reinforce use in breast cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Novartis Ag

* Novartis presents updated data that reinforce the efficacy and safety of Kisqali (ribociclib) plus letrozole as a first-line option for hr+/her2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer

* Says Kisqali plus letrozole demonstrated median progression-free survival (PFS) of 25.3 months compared to 16.0 months for letrozole alone

* Says patients on Kisqali plus letrozole maintained overall health-related quality of life compared to those treated with letrozole alone, and no new safety concerns have been identified Source text for Eikon: [here ]

Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)

