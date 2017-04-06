BRIEF-Retrophin board appoints Ron Squarer as director
* Retrophin Inc - on april 10, board approved increase to size of board from 8 to 9 directors, appointed ron squarer to serve as a director- sec filing
April 6 Novartis Ag
* Novartis to strengthen research and development pipeline by in-licensing ECF843 for ophthalmic indications
* Says exercises an option to in-license ECF843, a recombinant form of human lubricin from Lubris LLC, for ophthalmic indications worldwide (outside Europe)
April 13 Drug company Innoviva Inc said on Thursday it would undertake a review of its costs, including executive compensation following pressure from activist investor Sarissa Capital Management LP.