4 months ago
BRIEF-Novation Cos, Novastar Mortgage file first amended disclosure statement
#Market News
April 13, 2017 / 9:40 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Novation Cos, Novastar Mortgage file first amended disclosure statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Novation Companies Inc-

* Novation Companies-on April 4, co,novastar mortgage filed a first amended plan of reorganization amending proposed plan of reorganization-sec filing

* Novation Companies-on april 10,co,novastar mortgage filed a first amended disclosure statement; bankruptcy court approved amended disclosure statement

* Novation Companies Inc - bankruptcy court has scheduled a hearing on confirmation of amended plan for may 31, 2017 - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2oEAxAm) Further company coverage:

