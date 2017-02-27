BRIEF-Genworth Financial says stockholders adopted deal with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
* Stockholders adopted previously announced merger agreement with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
Feb 27 Novavax Inc
* Novavax reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.21
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $5.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $5.5 million
* Pharma stocks fall after Trump says he will cut drug prices
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's National Treasury has received about $2.4 billion worth of investor bids for Tuesday's reopening of a 6 percent, dollar-denominated bond due in April 2026, a person with direct knowledge of the transaction said on Tuesday.