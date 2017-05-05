BRIEF-PRA group announces proposed $300 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2023
* PRA Group announces proposed $300 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2023
May 5 Novelion Therapeutics Inc
* Novelion Therapeutics announces presentation of metreleptin data
* Patients treated with Metreleptin experienced clinically meaningful reductions from baseline in HBA1C, liver enzymes (AST, ALT), triglycerides
* For patients assessed within one year of initiating treatment with Metreleptin, liver volume decreased an average of 25 percent
* Among same patients who had follow ups after a year and had mean duration of metreleptin treatment of 46 months, liver volume decreased by 35 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADNOC signs exclusive agreement with penthol for Group III base oil sales into the United States of America through the Vertex-Penthol partnership
* Netsol Technologies announces fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results