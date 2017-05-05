May 5 Novelion Therapeutics Inc

* Novelion Therapeutics announces presentation of metreleptin data

* Patients treated with Metreleptin experienced clinically meaningful reductions from baseline in HBA1C, liver enzymes (AST, ALT), triglycerides

* For patients assessed within one year of initiating treatment with Metreleptin, liver volume decreased an average of 25 percent

* Among same patients who had follow ups after a year and had mean duration of metreleptin treatment of 46 months, liver volume decreased by 35 percent