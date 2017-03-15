FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2017 / 11:14 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Novelion Therapeutics qtrly non-gaap loss per share basic $1.72

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Novelion Therapeutics Inc

* Novelion therapeutics reports preliminary fourth quarter & full year 2016 financial results

* Novelion therapeutics inc- company reiterated net product sales financial guidance for full year 2017

* Novelion therapeutics inc- gaap total net product sales for q4 of 2016 were $13.6 million compared to prior year's q4 revenues of $0 million

* Novelion therapeutics inc qtrly loss per share $1.50

* Novelion therapeutics inc qtrly non-gaap loss per share basic $1.72 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

