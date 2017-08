March 17 (Reuters) - Novita SA:

* FY 2016 revenue 92.2 million zlotys ($23.08 million) versus 83.6 million zlotys a year ago

* FY 2016 net profit 16.9 million zlotys versus 10.6 million zlotys a year ago

* Plans to invest in 2017 in new technological line for the production of nonwovens Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9953 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)