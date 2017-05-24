BRIEF-Novo Banco sells 75 pct stake in Asia unit for 145.8 mln euros

May 24 (Reuters) - Portugal's Novo Banco says in a statement:

* Completes the sale of 75 percent stake in Novo Banco Asia for 145.8 million euros ($162.96 million) to Hong Kong-based Well Link Group Holdings ltd.

* Expects an estimated significant positive impact of 25 to 30 basis points on the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of Novo Banco.

* The terms and conditions agreed define also put and call options for the remaining 25 percent, exercisable in a term of up to 5 years.

($1 = 0.8947 euros)