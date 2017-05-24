FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Novo Banco sells 75 pct stake in Asia unit for 145.8 mln euros
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 24, 2017 / 4:47 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Novo Banco sells 75 pct stake in Asia unit for 145.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Portugal's Novo Banco says in a statement:

* Completes the sale of 75 percent stake in Novo Banco Asia for 145.8 million euros ($162.96 million) to Hong Kong-based Well Link Group Holdings ltd.

* Expects an estimated significant positive impact of 25 to 30 basis points on the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of Novo Banco.

* The terms and conditions agreed define also put and call options for the remaining 25 percent, exercisable in a term of up to 5 years.

Source text for Eikon: here Further company coverage: [ ] ($1 = 0.8947 euros) (Reporting by Andrei Khalip)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.