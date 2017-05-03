May 3 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk's
chief executive Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen made following
comments on a call for journalists, following the firm's
first-quarter results:
* "When we lift the lower end of the range it is mainly
because now we are four months into the year and we have not
been exposed to any change in the political environment, hence
the risk is lower so we feel comfortable about lifting that
bottom range"
* "Where it will end in the United States is hard to predict
but simply because we are well into the year we see the risk as
having a lower impact on us and that's why we narrow the range"
* The company narrowed its 2017 forecast to 0 to 3 percent
sales growth and -1 to 3 percent operating profit growth from a
previous forecast of sales growth of between minus 1 and plus 4
percent, and operating profit of minus 2 percent to plus 3
percent growth, both in local currencies
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Teis Jensen)