FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Novo Nordisk: FDA approves label update for obesity drug Saxenda
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2017 / 3:42 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Novo Nordisk: FDA approves label update for obesity drug Saxenda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Danish drug maker Novo Nordisk A/S says:

* Receives approval of Saxenda (liraglutide) injection 3 mg label update including long-term safety and efficacy data from 3-year trial from U.S. Food and Drug Administration

* "We are pleased by the FDA's approval, which marks Saxenda as the only weight-loss and management medicine in a pen supported by long-term safety and efficacy data," says Dr. Todd Hobbs, vice president and chief medical officer at Novo Nordisk U.S.

* For more on the data: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.