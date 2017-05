DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to July 28

----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- SUNDAY, MAY 21 CAIRO - Central Bank of Egypt monetary policy committee meeting. MONDAY, MAY 22 ABUJA - Central Bank of Nigeria monetary policy meeting (to May 23). TUESDAY, MAY 23 CAPE TOWN - South African Reserve Bank starts its three-day monetary policy committee meeting (to May 25). WEDNESDAY, MAY 24