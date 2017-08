May 16 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk:

* Says Mary Szela steps down from Novo Nordisk's board of directors with immediate effect

* "The decision follows changed strategic focus for Novelion Therapeutics, a US-based rare disease company, where Ms Szela serves as CEO, which could lead to a potential conflict of interest" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)