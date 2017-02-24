Feb 24 Novo Nordisk

* Says the board of directors proposes election of Kasim Kutay and Helge Lund as new members of the board of directors at the annual general meeting

* Kutay is CEO of Novo A/S, the holding company for the Novo group

* "The Board of Directors recommends election of Mr Kutay primarily because of his extensive experience as financial advisor to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries"

* Lund is former chief executive officer of BG and Statoil

* "The Board of Directors recommends election of Mr Lund primarily because of his extensive executive and board experience in large multinational companies headquartered in Scandinavia within regulated markets and significant financial knowledge"

* Proposes re-election of the following board members elected by the Annual General Meeting: Göran Ando (chairman), Jeppe Christiansen (vice chairman), Brian Daniels, Sylvie Grégoire, Liz Hewitt and Mary Szela Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)