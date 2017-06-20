UPDATE 5-Trump reaches out to lawmakers on healthcare as another says 'no'
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds health sector stocks and Trump quote)
June 20 Novo Nordisk
* Receives positive 17-2 vote from fda advisory committee that victoza® provides substantial evidence of cardiovascular risk reduction in patients with type 2 diabetes
* Look forward to working with FDA to include important results from leader trial in Victoza(®) label
* Supplemental new drug application for Victoza's regulatory feedback in US is expected in q3 2017
* Says with the vote today Co is one step closer towards a cardiovascular indication for victoza to reduce risk of cardiovascular events
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds health sector stocks and Trump quote)
June 23 Anthem Inc, the largest U.S. health insurance company, has agreed to settle litigation over hacking in 2015 that compromised about 79 million people's personal information for $115 million, which lawyers said would be the largest settlement ever for a data breach.