UPDATE 1-Microsoft plans to cut "thousands" of jobs - source
July 6 Microsoft Corp plans to cut "thousands" of jobs, with a majority of them outside the United States, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
July 6 Novo Resources Corp:
* Novo signs MOU to partner with Sumitomo Corporation to move beatons creek towards production
* Novo Resources Corp - MOU to further develop company's beatons creek project in nullagine region of Western Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 6 Microsoft Corp plans to cut "thousands" of jobs, with a majority of them outside the United States, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.43 pct, S&P 0.50 pct, Nasdaq 0.50 pct (Updates to early afternoon)