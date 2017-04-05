BRIEF-Access Bio signs contract worth 2.0 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.0 billion won contract with PFSCM (Partnership for Supply Chain Management) to provide malaria RDT in Congo
April 6 Novogen Ltd :
* Novogen terminates ATM-3507 preclinical development program
* Decision to terminate development of atm-3507 does not affect 'next-generation atm' program
* Novogen anticipates significant future cost savings associated with termination
* A reduction in headcount will be implemented, and other employees will be reallocated to new responsibilities
* Atm-3507 (anisina) will not be progressed into clinical trials due to "unfavourable balance of preclinical activity relative to emerging toxicology findings"
* Recently-announced crc-p grant for next-generation atm program is unaffected by the decision Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it received Japan patent on April 14, for mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-biodegradable or mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-undegradable support composition for skin regeneration or wound healing