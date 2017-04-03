BRIEF-Novo's once-weekly semaglutide shows consistent bloodglucose reductions

April 3 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk

* Says once-weekly semaglutide demonstrated consistent bloodglucose reductions and weight loss regardless of background oral antidiabetic treatment

* Says findings from a post hoc analysis of the phase 3a SUSTAIN 2-4 trials demonstrated greater mean reductions in HbA1c and body weight with once-weekly semaglutide treatment compared to sitagliptin, exenatide extended release (ER) and insulin glargine U100 in adults with type 2 diabetes, across multiple background oral antidiabetic (OAD) treatment categories

* The results were presented at the Endocrine Society's 99th Annual Meeting and Expo (ENDO 2017) in Orlando, Florida in the United States Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)