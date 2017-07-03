BRIEF-K2a Knaust & Andersson Fastigheter buys building rights in Västerhaninge Centrum
July 3 K2A KNAUST & ANDERSSON FASTIGHETER AB (PUBL)
July 3 Novus Properties Ltd
* Declared a final dividend of 20 cents per share to all shareholders in respect of the financial year ending 30 June 2017
* Final dividend will be paid on or about 04 August 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2tAxFHl Further company coverage:
July 3 K2A KNAUST & ANDERSSON FASTIGHETER AB (PUBL)
* HEMFOSA ACQUIRES COMMUNITY SERVICE PROPERTIES IN SWEDEN FOR A VALUE OF MSEK 135