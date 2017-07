July 11 NOXXON PHARMA NV:

* NOXXON PHARMA ANNOUNCES PROSPECTUS PUBLICATION AND SHARE TRANSFER TO THE PUBLIC OFFERING COMPARTMENT OF THE EURONEXT GROWTH MARKET

* ISSUANCE OF FIRST TRANCHE OF ODIRNANE BONDS FOR EUR 1 MILLION

* CO CAN REQUIRE ISSUANCE OF FURTHER FIVE TRANCHES OF EUR 500,000 WHETHER OR NOT ALL CONVERTIBLE NOTES OF PREVIOUS TRANCHE HAVE BEEN FULLY CONVERTED OR REDEEMED

* CONVERSION OF AN ADDITIONAL EUR 841,000(1) OF KREOS DEBT INTO SHARES AT A PRICE PER SHARE EQUAL TO LOWER OF EUR 15.50

* KREOS WILL ALSO RECEIVE 45,219 SHARE WARRANTS WITH AN EXERCISE PRICE OF EUR 18.60

* THESE SHARE WARRANTS WILL HAVE SAME CHARACTERISTICS AS BSA SHARE WARRANTS ATTACHED TO ODIRNANE BONDS