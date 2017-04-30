FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Noxxon Pharma net loss for 2016 was 10.8 mln euros vs 16.1 mln euros in 2015
April 30, 2017 / 7:41 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Noxxon Pharma net loss for 2016 was 10.8 mln euros vs 16.1 mln euros in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Noxxon Pharma Nv

* Reports 2016 financial results & announces advanced discussions regarding a convertible bond financing

* Revenue was eur 83 thousand for 2016 compared to eur 43 thousand for 2015

* Net loss for full year 2016 was eur 10.8 million, compared to eur 16.1 million in 2015

* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents amounted to eur 2.2 million, compared to eur 4.1 million at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

