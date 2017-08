April 7 (Reuters) - NP3 FASTIGHETER AB:

* ISSUES BONDS OF SEK 350 MILLION

* HAS ISSUED NON-SECURED BOND LOAN OF SEK 350 MILLION WITH TERM OF FOUR YEARS ON THE NORDIC MARKET

* BONDS CARRY FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 450 BASIS POINTS WITH FINAL MATURITY IN APRIL 2021

* BOND LOAN HAS LIMIT OF SEK 700 MILLION