BRIEF-Levi Strauss & Co Q2 net income $17.5 mln vs $30.7 mln
* Full year 2017 revenue growth guidance raised to 2-4 percent range in constant currency
July 11 NQ Exploration Inc:
* Says announces reverse take-over, "spin-out" of Quebec mining assets in new company and proposed Carheil JV
* Says letters of intent provide that NQ will acquire AM and become a Colombian coals focused natural resources company
* Says entered into LOI with AM Resources SAS for a reverse take-over of NQ
* Says NQ to transfer all of Québec resource properties, including Carheil option, to new NQ, distribute shares of new NQ to NQ's shareholders
* Says AM agreement provides that upon completion of RTO, NQ's business will be of junior coal mining exploration company in Colombia
* Says under proposed spin-out, pursuant to an asset transfer agreement to be entered into between NQ and new NQ
* Says at closing of transactions, NQ's shareholders will become shareholders of a new Colombian based coal focused natural resources co
* Says LOI with Peak Mining Corp for acquisition of Crater Lake property by new public co created to spin-out NQ's Quebec based resource properties
* Says NQ to use net proceeds from RTO private placement for working capital, to carry out business plan of developing Colombian coal project
* Says if RTO is successfully completed, it is expected that board of directors will include Jon Snelson, Adriana Rios Garcia, David Grondin
* Says in consideration for Quebec mining assests transfer, new NQ will issue to NQ 18.75 million new NQ common shares at a deemed price of $0.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
