July 11 NQ Exploration Inc:
* Says announces reverse take-over, "spin-out" of Quebec
mining assets in new company and proposed Carheil JV
* Says letters of intent provide that NQ will acquire AM and
become a Colombian coals focused natural resources company
* Says entered into LOI with AM Resources SAS for a reverse
take-over of NQ
* Says NQ to transfer all of Québec resource properties,
including Carheil option, to new NQ, distribute shares of new NQ
to NQ's shareholders
* Says AM agreement provides that upon completion of RTO,
NQ's business will be of junior coal mining exploration company
in Colombia
* Says under proposed spin-out, pursuant to an asset
transfer agreement to be entered into between NQ and new NQ
* Says at closing of transactions, NQ's shareholders will
become shareholders of a new Colombian based coal focused
natural resources co
* Says LOI with Peak Mining Corp for acquisition of Crater
Lake property by new public co created to spin-out NQ's Quebec
based resource properties
* Says NQ to use net proceeds from RTO private placement for
working capital, to carry out business plan of developing
Colombian coal project
* Says if RTO is successfully completed, it is expected that
board of directors will include Jon Snelson, Adriana Rios
Garcia, David Grondin
* Says in consideration for Quebec mining assests transfer,
new NQ will issue to NQ 18.75 million new NQ common shares at a
deemed price of $0.16
