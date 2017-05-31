FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NQ Mobile provides update on divestment of FL Mobile and Showself businesses
#Market News
May 31, 2017 / 12:41 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-NQ Mobile provides update on divestment of FL Mobile and Showself businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Nq Mobile Inc

* Provides an update on the divestment of FL mobile and Showself businesses

* NQ Mobile Inc says will continue to work with purchaser to close transactions as soon as possible

* NQ Mobile Inc - notified that additional time needed for making payment of remaining purchase price for sale of FL Mobile Jiutian and Beijing Showself

* NQ Mobile Inc says purchaser has further communicated its confidence to company and is making final preparations for completing transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

