BRIEF-NQ Mobile provides update on divestment of FL Mobile and Showself businesses

May 31 (Reuters) - Nq Mobile Inc

* Provides an update on the divestment of FL mobile and Showself businesses

* NQ Mobile Inc says will continue to work with purchaser to close transactions as soon as possible

* NQ Mobile Inc - notified that additional time needed for making payment of remaining purchase price for sale of FL Mobile Jiutian and Beijing Showself

* NQ Mobile Inc says purchaser has further communicated its confidence to company and is making final preparations for completing transactions