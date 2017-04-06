BRIEF-NQ Mobile reports unaudited financial results for Q4 and FY2016

April 6 (Reuters) - NQ Mobile Inc

* NQ Mobile Inc. reports unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016

* Q4 revenue fell 25.7 percent to $94.7 million

* NQ Mobile Inc - Non-GAAP net loss attributable to NQ Mobile for Q4 of 2016 was $3.4 million or $0.03 per fully diluted ads

* NQ Mobile Inc - GAAP net loss attributable to NQ Mobile for Q4 of 2016 was $124.5 million or $1.25 per fully diluted ADS

* NQ Mobile Inc - Average monthly active user accounts as of December 31, 2016 were 146.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: