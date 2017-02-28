Feb 28 NRG Yield Inc:
* NRG Yield Inc - qtrly net loss of $126 million versus
$12 million net income
* NRG Yield Inc - in Q4 of 2016, NRG Yield recorded a
non-cash impairment loss of $183 million for certain assets
acquired from NRG
* NRG Yield Inc - NRG Yield is reconfirming 2017 full year
financial guidance
* NRG Yield - FY financial guidance reflects neither impact
of aforementioned outage at El Segundo Energy center nor drop
down transaction announced Tuesday
* NRG Yield Inc - NRG Yield is targeting dividend per share
growth of 15% annually on each of its class A and class C common
stock through 2018
* NRG Yield Inc - on February 24, entered into a definitive
agreement to acquire Agua Caliente and Utah utility-scale solar
projects from NRG
* NRG Yield - deal for cash consideration of $130 million,
plus assumed non-recourse project debt of about $464 million,
excluding adjustments for working capital
* NRG Yield Inc - elected not to pursue acquisition of
Minnesota, community, and Jeffers Wind projects at this time
* NRG Yield - elected not to pursue acquisition of
Minnesota, Community, Jeffers Wind Projects, but may continue
its evaluation of projects
* NRG Yield - retained right with NRG, pursuant to Rofo
agreement, to participate in process to extent NRG elected to
pursue third party sale of these assets
* NRG Yield - co, NRG entered into amendment to ROFO
agreement to expand NRG ROFO pipeline with addition of 234 net
mw of utility-scale solar projects
* NRG Yield - purchase price for drop down deal to be funded
entirely with cash on hand
* NRG Yield - drop down deal is expected to increase cafd on
an annual basis by approximately $13.3 million
Source text: (bit.ly/2ljKNbA)
