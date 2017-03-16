FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NRJ Group FY net profit group share up 49.1 pct at 33.7 mln euros
March 16, 2017 / 5:04 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-NRJ Group FY net profit group share up 49.1 pct at 33.7 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - NRJ Group SA:

* FY current operating income is 29.1 million euros ($31.2 million) versus 28.9 million euros a year ago

* FY net profit group share is 33.7 million euros versus 22.6 million euros a year ago

* 2017 activity will be impacted by the full-year impact of the early termination of its broadcasting contracts (multiplexes R5 and R8)

* 2017 broadcasting objective is to gain market share, in particular for FM

* Proposes that no dividend is paid for fiscal year 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2mwF8Qh Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9315 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

