July 20 (Reuters) -

* NSE has filed an application today with SEBI for settlement of colocation issue under consent process Source text - NSE has filed an application today with SEBI for settlement of the colocation issue under the consent process. This application has been filed under the settlement regulations of SEBI. SEBI will review the application and get back to NSE on the future course of action. NSE will work with SEBI on early resolution of this matter.