BRIEF-Nsfocus Information Technology to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 23
May 17, 2017 / 4:19 AM / in 3 months

BRIEF-Nsfocus Information Technology to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 23

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Nsfocus Information Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1.2 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016 and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 22

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 23 and the dividend will be paid on May 23

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0mpl9e

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

