4 months ago
BRIEF-NSI Q1 net rental income up at 16.1 million euros
April 20, 2017 / 9:50 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-NSI Q1 net rental income up at 16.1 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - NSI NV:

* Q1 net rental income 16.1 million euros versus 15.1 million euros year ago

* Q1 EPRA EPS growth of 30 percent to 0.07 euro ($0.0754) (Q1 2016: 0.05 euro)

* EPRA NAV per share on March 31 was 4.40 euros versus 4.33 euros on Dec. 31

* Operating margin in Q1 has improved to 68.6 percent, up 2.4pp on Q1 2016 (66.2 percent)

* It is still too early to provide guidance on EPS and DPS for 2017

* Further asset rotation may still have a significant impact on the outlook for this year

* Confident that effect of lower operating costs, lower overhead costs and lower financing costs will help to limit the potential negative impact of net disposals on EPRA EPS for FY Source text: bit.ly/2oNH4bq Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9284 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

