May 26 (Reuters) - NSK Ltd :

* Says the company and units agreed to pay $3.3 million (about 360 million yen) to partial plaintiffs who are indirect purchasers of the co's products

* Says the class lawsuit was about illegal competition, on trading for co's bearing products in U.S.

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/kUCHZK

