4 months ago
April 24, 2017 / 5:15 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-NTT Docomo's group operating profit is seen edging up to around 950 bln yen in the year ending march 2018 - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* NTT Docomo's group operating profit is seen edging up to around 950 billion yen ($8.63 billion) in the year ending March 2018 - Nikkei

* NTT Docomo's top-line operating revenue is likely to rise modestly in the year ending March 2018 - Nikkei

* NTT Docomo's operating revenue likely fell short of the projected 2 pct increase to 4.61 trillion yen in the year ending march 2018 - Nikkei

* For fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, NTT Docomo's operating profit expected to come in close to co's forecast, at around 940 billion yen - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2pXbZR2) Further company coverage:

