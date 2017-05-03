WRAPUP 4-Businesses brace for Monday as ransomware threat lingers
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
May 3 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.51
* Nu Skin Enterprises reports first-quarter 2017 results
* Reaffirms fy 2017 earnings per share view $3.10 to $3.25
* Sees Q2 earnings per share $0.65 to $0.70
* Sees Q2 revenue $530 million to $550 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.26 billion to $2.3 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
VIENNA, May 14 The leadership of Austria's conservative People's Party, the junior party in the country's coalition government, has appointed Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz as its new head, Kurz told a news conference on Sunday.
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.