Premium Income Corp announces semi-annual results
June 28 Nuance Communications Inc
* Nuance comments on malware incident
* Nuance has engaged leading security experts to assist in responding to incident
* Indicated that on Tuesday, June 27, portions of its network were affected by a global malware incident
* "As soon as company became aware of situation, it took measures to contain incident and assess extent of impact on its network"
