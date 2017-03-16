FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Nucor Corp expects Q1 results between $1.10 - $1.15 per diluted share
#Market News
March 16, 2017 / 1:29 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Nucor Corp expects Q1 results between $1.10 - $1.15 per diluted share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Nucor Corp

* Nucor Corp - expects Q1 results to be in range of $1.10 to $1.15 per diluted share

* Nucor CORP - expected improvement in earnings in Q1 of 2017 compared to Q4 of 2016 is primarily due to performance of our steel mills segment.

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nucor Corp - profitability of steel products segment in Q1 of 2017 is expected to decrease compared to Q4 of 2016 due to typical seasonality

* Nucor Corp - expect increased profitability of raw materials segment in Q1 of 2017 as compared to Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

