FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Nucor Q1 earnings per share $1.11
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2017 / 1:49 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Nucor Q1 earnings per share $1.11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Nucor Corp

* Nucor reports results for first quarter of 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $1.11

* Q1 sales $4.82 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.54 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nucor - total tons shipped to outside customers were 6,584,000 tons in q1 of 2017, a 13% increase from q4 of 2016 and a 7% increase from q1 of 2016

* Nucor corp- average sales price per ton in q1 of 2017 increased 8% compared to q4 of 2016 and increased 21% from q1 of 2016

* Nucor corp- performance of steel mills segment is expected to improve in q2 of 2017 as compared to q1 of 2017 as metal margins are expected to expand

* Nucor corp- also expect intercompany profit eliminations to have a smaller relative impact in q2 of 2017

* Nucor corp- performance of raw materials segment expected to improve in q2 2017 compared to q1 2017 due to improved profitability of dri facilities

* Nucor corp - average scrap and scrap substitute cost per ton used during q1 of 2017 was $284, an increase of 20% from $236 in q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.