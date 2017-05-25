FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nucor to build galvanizing line at its Kentucky sheet mill
#Market News
May 25, 2017 / 5:02 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Nucor to build galvanizing line at its Kentucky sheet mill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Nucor Corp

* Nucor to build galvanizing line at its kentucky sheet mill

* Investing an estimated $176 million to build a hot band galvanizing and pickling line at its sheet mill in ghent, kentucky

* New galvanizing line will expand Nucor steel gallatin's product capabilities and have an annual capacity of 500,000 tons​

* Nnew line will create synergies with nucor's other sheet mills and increase company's market share of coated steel in midwest​

* Once necessary approvals are obtained, it is expected to take two years to construct galvanizing line and begin operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

