3 months ago
#Market News
May 11, 2017 / 1:19 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Numerex awarded multi-year offender monitoring contract for city of Charlotte

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Numerex Corp

* Numerex awarded multi-year offender monitoring contract for the City of Charlotte

* Numerex Corp - renewal of a multi-year contract with charlotte-Mecklenburg police department through city of Charlotte, N.C

* Numerex Corp - contract agreement will provide Numerex's state of art offender monitoring and tracking solution, Omnilink

* Numerex Corp - contract renewal provides up to five years of offender tracking services with an approximate value of $2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

