FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Numerex Corp files for non-timely 10-K
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2017 / 2:00 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Numerex Corp files for non-timely 10-K

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Numerex Corp

* Numerex Corp files for non-timely 10-K

* Numerex says delay in filing 10-K principally due to need to devote additional time & resources to renegotiating outstanding senior indebtedness

* Numerex says since early February 2017, management had been engaged in active negotiations to refinance the company's senior indebtedness

* Numerex says on March 14, 2017, despite its commitment, the potential lender informed management that it determined not to fund the loan

* Numerex - as of March 17, co will not be in compliance with some covenants in loan agreement, as amended, or as of December 31, 2016

* Numerex - Co's management in discussions with existing & potential financing sources to restructure its senior indebtedness, obtain alternative financing

* Numerex - will file the form 10-K as soon as practicable and within the 15 day extension period

* Numerex - Absent waiver of senior indebtedness before filing annual report, believes it will reclassify long-term debt as current liability as of Dec 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mxCp9X) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.